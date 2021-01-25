Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions required on international travel

Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions required on international travel

There is increasing pressure to introduce tougher restrictions on inward bound travellers into Ireland.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 08:18

The confirmation that 59 cases of Covid-19 were linked to just one flight into Ireland last summer is another very strong argument for a period of the firmest controls at international entry points — notwithstanding the vulnerability represented by our open-door policy with Northern Ireland.

Those 59 cases were traced to a seven-and-a-half-hour flight that had a passenger occupancy of 17% — only 49 of 283 seats were in use. There was a crew of 12 and everyone onboard wore a mask.

That New Zealand health officials are investigating what may be the country’s first community Covid-19 case in months, in a woman who recently returned from overseas, strengthens that argument.

The woman, 56, who returned to New Zealand from overseas on December 30, tested positive for the virus days after leaving a two-week mandatory quarantine at the border, where she had twice tested negative.

The logic of this leads to only one conclusion, even if that means extremely hard decisions.

Read More

Covid-19: ‘Highly likely’ travellers into State will face tougher rules

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Our place among the nations of the world Irish Examiner view: Our place among the nations of the world
Bodies found in lorry container Irish Examiner view: Today’s 40m slaves
Irish Examiner view: Morale is waning in the Covid-19 battle Irish Examiner view: Morale is waning in the Covid-19 battle
#covid-19healthflightsairportsplace: irelandplace: northern irelandplace: new zealand
Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions required on international travel

Irish Examiner view: Intolerance alive in US and Russia

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices