Irish Examiner view: Today’s 40m slaves

Less than two years ago UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) pubished figures suggesting that an estimated 40.3m people – more than three times the figure during the transatlantic slave trade – are living in some form of modern slavery. Women or girls comprise 71% of all today's captive workers. Children make up 25% and account for 10m of all slaves.

These figures are so shocking, those lives are so awful that they hardly bear contemplation. They also provoke a natural reaction to such horrors - a pretence that such abuses have nothing to do with our world.

Yesterday's sentencing of the three ringleaders of an Irish-Romanian people-smuggling gang undermined that defence. Those men were responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who suffocated in a refrigeration container. They received prison sentences of 27 and 20 years.

Without criminals like these today's slave markets cannot survive and those who enslave, in whatever form, are stymied.