Irish Examiner view: Time to end lip-service on languages

One of the positive legacies of Britain's subjugation of this small island is that we speak English, that door-opening, international lingua franca. That empowerment, certainly unintended, has consequences.

It is hard to imagine that this week's events in Washington might have had as green a tinge, albeit a fading one, had the Irish emigrants who arrived at Ellis Island in the first half of the last century spoken Russian, Yoruba, or Yiddish.

Their capacity to communicate with established Americans — their prospective employers — was one of the very few advantages they enjoyed.

Those Washington events are, hopefully, a new dawn for that dangerously polarised country and, by extension, the wider West. They also underline how things change and slide, how the zeitgeist is always a work in progress.

They underline too how relevance is always a graduated comfort. Brexit has underlined those realities too, by draining influence from the Anglosphere.

This is more than important for Ireland as we are now the only EU country with English as our first language. Of 448m EU member citizens, fewer than 5m use English as their first language.

Millions of Europeans speak English to a very high level so we can, we hope, rely on the fluency of strangers. How tenable that might be in the long term is anyone's guess.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed this issue when he said he wants European languages taught in primary schools. “We need to introduce a full, national scheme for teaching European languages,” he declared.

This is a noble objective but might have sounded better had it been raised five years ago in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote.

There is a whiff of familiarity about it too as some years ago there was a realisation that it might be prudent to teach Chinese to our children. That idea ran into the sand because suitably qualified teachers were in short supply.

That shortage is, amazingly, an issue for European languages too. Many schools have warned that the situation has reached a crisis point and this is reflected in a fall in the proportion of Leaving Certificate candidates studying a foreign language.

The figures in Education Indicators 2020 show that the proportion of sixth-year boys studying at least one foreign language dropped from 72% to 67% between September 2015 and September 2019. For girls, the trajectory is the same, with the proportion studying at least one down from 87% to 85%.

That walking away, that decline is behind the embarrassing fact that only five Irish citizens entered the EU's Concours' recruitment programme since 2016.

This will not satisfy replacement needs and will mean a loss of influence in a most important theatre. We cannot afford that.

Our debate about language teaching has been framed by our serial failure to enthuse even a modest number of students to embrace Irish.

We can hardly allow the teaching of Europen languages follow the same downward spiral as, like it or not, so much more is at stake.

It may be necessary to proactively recruit European teachers to teach their languages in our schools.

That would, on so many levels, send positive, and empowering signals to our EU colleagues and the students who might, given the opportunity, embrace this prospect.