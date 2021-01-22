Irish Examiner view: Racism will not be tolerated

Earlier this week, 11 protesters were arrested outside the Four Courts in Dublin over alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions and public order offences.

It might be tempting to imagine that end-the-lockdown protest as a relatively harmless Irish expression of QAnon conspiracy lunacies. The modest scale of that protest is, in one way at least, reassuring.

However, that a woman was arrested when far-right protestors showed up at Dublin's Mansion House to target Lord Mayor Hazel Chu suggests that unwelcome extremists are finding their feet.

Dubliner Ms Chu, a member of the Green Party, has endured sustained and unrelenting online abuse by racist and far-right voices since she became Lord Mayor of our capital in June.

Protestors hi-jacked an annual Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB) ceremony at the lord mayor’s residence after the event was publicised on far-right message boards urging others, not involved with the IRB, to attend and protest against Ms Chu.

The protest, supposedly over mask-wearing, was clearly provoked by racism.

"I didn't think my life is in danger but it was deeply uncomfortable," said Ms Chu.

It's been threatening to happen for a few weeks, they've been calling for my resignation since I spoke about the shooting of George Nkencho.

Ireland has avoided the worst consequences of resurgent racism, an achievement that we should not underestimate or take for granted.

Any racist attacks, especially on women or public representatives, are not acceptable and must attract the full force of our laws.

If those laws need to be strengthened to do that then so be it.