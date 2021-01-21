Irish Examiner view: Why is vaccine approval taking so long?

If we do not step up, it will take three years to immunise the whole population
Irish Examiner view: Why is vaccine approval taking so long?

The question that needs to be addressed is why it will take a month longer for this vaccine to be approved in the EU than it did in the UK. File picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 09:09

Since the start of the national Covid-19 vaccine programme three weeks ago, almost 140,000 people have received the first dose of immunisation, most of them vulnerable elderly people in care homes along with those on the frontline of health care.

That sounds impressive, but it is nowhere near the level we should be at if we are to vaccinate almost 5m people as a matter of extreme urgency. 

The timetable we are working to is that everyone is vacinated by September. It is critical that the public can trust in this timetable as we face into an extended lockdown.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly believes the answer lies in a dedicated minister for vaccines, but he fails to explain fully what difference such an appointment would make. 

The public cannot wait for reassurance. The AstraZeneca vaccine will not arrive here for many weeks.

It will take a month longer for this vaccine to be approved in the EU than it did in the UK where it has been in use since December 30. 

We need confidence it will be deployed quickly, to those who need it the most once it is cleared for use.

Read More

Confusion continues over vaccine priority list 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Children have been forgotten in row over reopening schools Irish Examiner view: Children have been forgotten in row over reopening schools
Doctor does an injection patient on blue background. Coronavirus protection. Healthcare and medical concept Irish Examiner view: Vaccines offer light at the end of tunnel
Joe Biden Irish Examiner view: Biden presidency a chance to turn page and be hopeful
#covid-19vaccineopinionastrazenacaperson: alan kelly
US Inauguration

Irish Examiner view: Joe Biden's inauguration represents a new dawn

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices