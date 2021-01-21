Irish Examiner view: Why is vaccine approval taking so long?

Since the start of the national Covid-19 vaccine programme three weeks ago, almost 140,000 people have received the first dose of immunisation, most of them vulnerable elderly people in care homes along with those on the frontline of health care.

That sounds impressive, but it is nowhere near the level we should be at if we are to vaccinate almost 5m people as a matter of extreme urgency.

The timetable we are working to is that everyone is vacinated by September. It is critical that the public can trust in this timetable as we face into an extended lockdown.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly believes the answer lies in a dedicated minister for vaccines, but he fails to explain fully what difference such an appointment would make.

The public cannot wait for reassurance. The AstraZeneca vaccine will not arrive here for many weeks.

It will take a month longer for this vaccine to be approved in the EU than it did in the UK where it has been in use since December 30.

We need confidence it will be deployed quickly, to those who need it the most once it is cleared for use.