Irish Examiner view: Vaccines offer light at the end of tunnel

it seems underwhelming that at this stage only 94,000 people have received the first of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
Irish Examiner view: Vaccines offer light at the end of tunnel

Government has signed off on a deal worth €91m for GPs and pharmacists to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to roughly 1m people.

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

It is impossible to know when we might reach the point where we have to decide whether our vaccination glass is half-full or half-empty. 

Nevertheless, it seems underwhelming that at this stage only 94,000 people have received the first of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. That is fewer than 2% of this republic’s population.

A broader view might suggest we are fortunate to have any vaccine at all, but, now that several are available, pressure inevitably grows to deliver it more quickly and universally. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that 71,000 healthcare workers and 23,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities had received the vaccine and that the target was to have 140,000 people vaccinated by Sunday.

Those figures emerged as five-star hotelier John Brennan said that he did not expect to reopen the Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry, until May or June because of lockdown restrictions. 

Like many others in that sector, all dependent on customers’ ability to travel, he has been forced to adopt a pragmatic view.

That pragmatism is reflected at EU level, where discussions have opened on how vaccination might allow people to travel more widely and how long it might be before that concession might be made. 

Unsurprisingly, Greek officials are driving this issue. Tourism is worth around €40bn a year to Greece and supports one in 10 jobs.

Read More

Q&A: What is the latest on Covid-19 vaccination programme?

In 2019 — described as no more than a “mixed year” — tourism in Ireland was worth just under €6bn, but the industry supported 325,000 jobs.

Any return to those circumstances seems to suggest, even for an interim term, some sort of vaccine passport. In a country so instinctively opposed to a national identification card, that will pose many questions and problems.

It was announced yesterday that the Government had signed off on a deal worth €91m for GPs and pharmacists to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to roughly 1m people once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). 

That news may avert those conflicts, especially as it is expected that the EMA will endorse the vaccine next week.

Vaccination is the light at the end of a very long tunnel and, in the meantime, the stay-at-home, isolate, and be responsible advice remains the best guide for all of us.

Read More

GPs and pharmacists set to vaccinate the over-70s under new deal 

More in this section

Coronavirus Irish Examiner view: Permanent remote working option could be transformative — if it's done properly
Irish Examiner view: The cost of living in dear old Ireland  Irish Examiner view: The cost of living in dear old Ireland 
Irish Examiner view: Recognition of music as a way of life Irish Examiner view: Recognition of music as a way of life
#covid-19vaccine
Irish Examiner view: Vaccines offer light at the end of tunnel

Irish Examiner view: Covid-19 rules are for everyone

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices