Irish Examiner view: The cost of living in dear old Ireland 

It is of little surprise that Ireland has been named as the 13th most expensive country in the world.

Price comparison website Numbeo has posted rankings on the average price of goods or services in 139 countries.

Numbeo’s current list puts Ireland ahead of France, Sweden, or Hong Kong but finds it cheaper than Australia, Japan, Norway, or Iceland.

Jersey has been named the most expensive — they have it seems a deliberate exclusion policy — and nuclear-armed Pakistan is the most inexpensive.

Numbeo uses costs in New York City as the baseline for its league table and this puts our cost-of-living index at 83.11, 17% cheaper than New York.

These how-long-is-a-piece-of-string comparisons are interesting in many ways.

For instance, what impact has our cost-driving housing crisis had on our rating? What impact have taxes peculiar to Ireland, vehicle registration tax say, had?

A more interesting survey, and a far more political one, might compare how wages and living costs align in different countries.