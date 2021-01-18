Irish Examiner view: A victory for moderation

Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democratic Union in Germany elected its second new leader in two years
North Rhine-Westphalia's governor and newly elected leader of the Christian Democratic Union Armin Laschet. Picture: Odd Andersen/Pool via AP

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 10:44

Nationalism, or religious fundamentalism, can be the most dangerous energies especially if their celebration is a form of exclusion. 

An example of that dynamic took place in the Indian city of Gwalior, 200 miles south of Delhi, last week when Hindu nationalists dedicated a library to the memory of  Nathuram Godse. Godse was hanged in 1949 for the assassination of peace-maker and secularist Mahatma Gandhi. 

America is on tenterhooks over fears that president-elect Joe Biden's Wednesday inauguration might unleash dark, simmering anti-democratic forces. 

The dedication of a "learning centre" in Gwalior is one thing but the idea of American "patriots" playing war games in state capitols is different altogether.

Washington's downtown was virtually empty on Saturday, with streets near the Capitol closed; battalions of camouflaged soldiers took up positions across the city — hardly an image that exemplifies a stable, secure democracy.

Yet, amidst resurgent Indian and American nativism, and in England too, rigged elections in Uganda, the murder of female judges in Afghanistan,  and man-made famine in Yemen or any other atrocity man inflicts on man there is always a ray of hope.

This weekend, Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democratic Union elected its second new leader in two years. 

A country all too aware of the consequences of unhinged, unfettered nationalism saw Armin Laschet chosen on Saturday. A centrist who promises to continue with Merkel's moderate, unifying policies to counter the hard-right. 

Should Laschet become influential as Merkel in the EU, then his election, and Biden's too, might signal a return to tolerance and possibility.

Joe Biden will appeal to national unity in inaugural address, says aide

