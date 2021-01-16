Irish Examiner View: Another good reason for us to be joyful

Rapid development of vaccines has been a bright light at the end of the tunnel.
Irish Examiner View: Another good reason for us to be joyful

A nurse draws up the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient.

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 09:07

Just a year ago, when Covid-19 announced its unwelcome presence, very few of us other than those with professional, hands-on experience of what happens when a highly-infectious disease gets a toehold in a cheek-by-jowl population knew what might unfold. Reactions varied from the blasé to those verging on a kind of silent, simmering hysteria.

Yet, just 12 months later science has found a defence and we all, or at least the great majority of us, crave the liberating moment a vaccine will bring. That achievement cannot be underestimated. Neither can the challenge of delivering a vaccine to billions of people. There are bound to be inconsistencies and glitches, the scale of the project and its urgency make that reality all but inevitable. 

There was one yesterday when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that Pfizer is to temporarily slow the production of its Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. There is a silver lining reason for this delay — it is to facilitate an upgrade of production facilities to increase production capacity to 2bn from 1.3bn vaccines per year. 

This will build confidence that the vaccinate-everyone target set for late summer or early autumn can be achieved. There will, all too predictably, be those who will criticise Government and health services, and there will be those who scoff at the science but it is, by any measure a magnificent, that a just a year after catastrophe loomed a solution, or several solutions, are at hand.

 Another reason to add another entry on that list than is longer than we might imagine  —reasons to be joyful.

Read More

Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries while upgrading plant

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: A small, positive step shows we can change Irish Examiner View: A small, positive step shows we can change
Irish Examiner view: Brexit offers opportunity for food producers Irish Examiner view: Brexit offers opportunity for food producers
Irish Examiner view: 'Sorry' must be followed by restitution Irish Examiner view: 'Sorry' must be followed by restitution
Cork v Kerry - TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Irish Examiner view: Éamonn Ryan defied expectations

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices