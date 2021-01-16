Irish Examiner View: Another good reason for us to be joyful

Just a year ago, when Covid-19 announced its unwelcome presence, very few of us other than those with professional, hands-on experience of what happens when a highly-infectious disease gets a toehold in a cheek-by-jowl population knew what might unfold. Reactions varied from the blasé to those verging on a kind of silent, simmering hysteria.

Yet, just 12 months later science has found a defence and we all, or at least the great majority of us, crave the liberating moment a vaccine will bring. That achievement cannot be underestimated. Neither can the challenge of delivering a vaccine to billions of people. There are bound to be inconsistencies and glitches, the scale of the project and its urgency make that reality all but inevitable.

There was one yesterday when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that Pfizer is to temporarily slow the production of its Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. There is a silver lining reason for this delay — it is to facilitate an upgrade of production facilities to increase production capacity to 2bn from 1.3bn vaccines per year.

This will build confidence that the vaccinate-everyone target set for late summer or early autumn can be achieved. There will, all too predictably, be those who will criticise Government and health services, and there will be those who scoff at the science but it is, by any measure a magnificent, that a just a year after catastrophe loomed a solution, or several solutions, are at hand.

Another reason to add another entry on that list than is longer than we might imagine —reasons to be joyful.