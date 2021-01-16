Irish Examiner view: Éamonn Ryan defied expectations

Legend of the game brought so much of himself to an unparalleled career.
Irish Examiner view: Éamonn Ryan defied expectations

Former Cork ladies football manager Éamonn Ryan. Achieved so much with an excellent group of women.  Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 09:00

Some careers, some individuals defy capture or comparison. When those careers are gilded by an indefinable charisma, by exceptional communication skills, and an inspirational, empowering message  — "you will, we will" — and real human warmth they are almost beyond definition. They can in some inadequate way be measured by reckoning the list of honours achieved but that only tells the obvious part of the story. The tip of the iceberg.  

Éamonn Ryan, who has died aged 79 after a long illness, enjoyed such a career. He led Cork Ladies footballers to nine of the last 10 All Ireland titles. He not only transformed cork's fortunes but transformed ladies' football as a whole. Before those more than remarkable achievements, he was the guiding light behind myriad GAA success stories. He was also a man before his time and selflessly used his position and energy to promote women's sports when they did not have the respect they have today. He inspired the kind of respect, and self-respect too, only natural leaders can.

He, to the very end, defied expectations as he was a prophet recognised in his own land.

May he rest in peace   

Read More

Éamonn Ryan: A lifetime of service as player, coach, manager

  

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: A small, positive step shows we can change Irish Examiner View: A small, positive step shows we can change
Irish Examiner view: Brexit offers opportunity for food producers Irish Examiner view: Brexit offers opportunity for food producers
Irish Examiner view: 'Sorry' must be followed by restitution Irish Examiner view: 'Sorry' must be followed by restitution
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 9, 2021

Irish Examiner View: Another good reason for us to be joyful

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices