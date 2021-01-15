Irish Examiner view: Make plan to reopen special schools real

The announcement that Government plans to reopen special schools and primary classes for children with additional needs from Thursday is indeed welcome — even if that welcome must be qualified.

Should infection figures suggest even in the slightest way that the pandemic's grip is waning then the parents of children attending special schools or those with additional educational needs will heave a sigh of relief as their lockdowns can be so very different, so much more trying than those experienced by others.

The scale of the challenge of reducing infections was underlined by a Donegal priest when he pleaded with people to stop attending funerals and gathering outside churches as that helped spread the virus. Creeslough's Fr John Joe Duffy said he has seen time and time again that too many people are gathering for funerals.

Not being able to attend the funeral of a loved one or a friend is indeed difficult but if schools are to reopen we must overcome these difficult challenges — and the sooner we do so the better.