Irish Examiner view: They’re called computers...

Fighting Covid with pen and paper
Fighting Covid-19 with a pen and paper is disconcerting. 

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 08:27

For years and years, there was a certain roll-the-eyes understanding afforded to the idea that the State's computer systems were a mismatch of unproven variations on a theme.

Like any corporation finding its way towards a new modus operandi, a certain clunkiness was to be expected. Elements of the health services system were not interactive. The revenue commissioners and welfare service could not communicate via out-of-kilter computers, they needed a Rosetta Stone. The ridiculously expensive and underutilised Garda Pulse system seemed all too often no more than a way to record imaginary drink driving tests or cut favoured drivers' penalty points.

This seems more than an affront to ask the medical staff working in an emergency setting to do the wretched paperwork as well

Thankfully, some progress has been made albeit far too slowly. The effectiveness of the system used to renew passports seems impressive, so too the process of applying for a place in one third-level institution or another. There are others too.

In that context, yesterday's warning that vaccinations in nursing homes are, just as they were for the Spanish Flu epidemic more than a century ago, being manually recorded with pen and paper more than a little disconcerting. In a setting, where the staff is stretched beyond breaking point, this seems more than an affront to ask the medical staff working in an emergency setting to do the wretched paperwork as well.

Was this obvious administrative need not anticipated? Were preparations not organised and delivered? At a time when health workers are so often heroic, this is another corrosive example of what happens when accountability is not a real force.

Staff shortages a growing concern at nursing homes, HSE says

