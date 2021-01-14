Our view: 'Sorry' must be followed by restitution

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, giving a State apology in the Dáil yesterday to the survivors of mother and baby homes, following the publication yesterday of the final report of the Commission of Investigation. Photo: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 08:00

WE have heard a lot of apologies since the publication of the report into the mother and baby homes. It has come from the Catholic Church hierarchy, those who run religious institutions, and political leaders, most notably Taoiseach Micheál Martin who offered a public apology in the Dáil yesterday.

The taoiseach apologised for the shame and stigma which the women and children were subjected to and which, for some, he said "remains a burden to this day".

But saying sorry isn’t always enough, no matter how sincere the utterance. It is not even a mea culpa because that recognises personal fault and responsibility. Only by doingsorry can there be any hope of alleviating some of the lingering pain and hurt. 

Saying sorry will sound hollow to survivors unless it is followed up by action. 

That must include meaningful restitution. The Government has promised a redress scheme to be run by an inter-departmental group. That raises two issues: firstly, why has that not already been done? It is as if the report came as something of a surprise to our political classes, despite the fact that it was six years in the making and that much of its content was already known. Also, the Restorative Recognition Programme, is to be led by the Department of Children and the inter-departmental group will decide on the design of the redress programme. Surely, representatives of survivors and, indeed, the survivors themselves, should also be involved in the design of any redress programme. After all, it was they who suffered the shame and the pain.

Indeed, that pain continues. As Catherine Corless, the historian whose work revealed the practices in the mother-and-baby homes, notes, survivors are still hampered in every single way in trying to get their birth certificates. "I have met so many of them over the years and have helped them to find family when they couldn't get information from Tusla,” she said, speaking on RTÉ radio.

As well as the forgoing, there needs to be a sizeable financial contribution made by religious orders to reflect the brutality of the regimes they ran and the profits they made from it. Even their apologies are insufficient as, for the most part, they reflect on ‘failures’ rather than deliberate neglect, as well as physical and mental abuse. One religious order expressed “regret that we could not have done more to ease the burden and suffering carried by these women” as if they had tried their best but did not have the capacity to do more.

According to St Thomas Aquinas, the sin of omission is less grievous than a sin of commission, hence the tendency of religious leaders to admit failures, but nothing more. 

Yet the testimony of survivors tells of deliberate and sometimes savage cruelties inflicted upon them. The woman who was told by a nun: “God doesn’t want you… You’re dirt"; a 15-year old told: "You’re here for your sins"; the mother who was refused access to her child for years; the forced adoptions and the burial of thousands of infants in unmarked graves. 

These sins of commission must attract atonement. Saying sorry just doesn’t cut it.

