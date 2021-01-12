Irish Examiner view: We're living in unsuitable houses

Almost 70% of people live in homes that are bigger than they might need, according to a report by the European Commission 
Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 07:30

The European Commission has just released figures showing that Ireland has one of the highest rates of people living in under-occupied dwellings in the EU. 

Almost 70% of people live in homes that are bigger than they might need and, though that is in part a subjective judgment, there are plenty of examples.

Many of those involve older couples, or individuals, who have reared families, but still live in a home bought to accommodate seven people. 

Many struggle to maintain, or even heat, those homes and might consider downsizing, if that process was not so very expensive or difficult.

The availability of suitable alternatives is also a real problem. Unlike most European countries, we do not develop downsizing options almost on a neighbourhood basis. 

If we did, that would make it possible for people to move, but to continue to enjoy most of the supports they know and rely on. This is an impediment and ties up valuable housing stock needlessly. 

Our population is ageing quickly and this is another consequential issue that demands attention.

92% of older people live in homes that are too big

