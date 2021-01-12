Irish Examiner view: A year later, Wuhan is rejuvenated

Figures just published by Cork Airport tell the story of how the pandemic has hit air travel, one of the worst affected business sectors of all, in the most spectacular way.

Passenger numbers fell by around 2m, 80% of a normal year’s throughput. Only 530,000 people used the airport last year and the majority of those — 398,000 — did so in the first quarter.

“2020 has been a year like no other,” said Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport. “We have gone from over 50 routes across eight scheduled airlines to two routes with two airlines."

The airport, a vital conduit for the region, is working to re-establish networks, but, he added, that would be a “long journey”.

International figures echo this implosion. The International Air Transport Association records that the number of airline passengers had increased for 15 years, jumping from 1.9bn in 2004 to 4.5bn in 2019.

Covid-19 reversed that trend and passenger numbers fell to 1.8bn last year, a figure below 2004 levels. This figure is expected to climb to 2.8bn this year, still 40% below pre-Covid-19 figures.

This unprecedented peacetime downturn inevitably has an impact on the 11m or so people directly employed in the global aviation industry. That figure stood at 44,000 in Ireland before the pandemic struck. It also has an impact on the millions more who provide services to those workers. Which, in an entirely different way, confirms the connectivity underpinning our globalised world.

Another sliver of data points to one source of recovery. Last October, €1.7bn was lodged in Irish savings accounts, bringing deposits to €123bn. In a world where so many certainties seem unanchored, these funds may offer some comfort but if the economy is to recover a good proportion of that €123bn will have to be spent to revive flatlining sectors.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday looked ahead to when it might be possible to enjoy those opportunities. He said he is optimistic the country can have a good summer because of vaccines and is hopeful that all nursing home residents and staff will be fully vaccinated by mid-February.

It will be after Easter before the vaccine is rolled out to the general population. At that point, how we chose to use those savings — more a private but national rainy-day fund really — will be decisive. At this point, that, of course, is speculation, but perspective is necessary.

It is, almost to the day, a year since China announced the first death in Wuhan. After a rollercoaster 12 months, Covid-19 has claimed some 1.9m lives.

Yesterday it was announced that Ireland has had the highest rate of infection in the world over the past seven days.

Yet, in the city of 11m where the virus was first identified, it has been extinguished and residents are proud of the city’s renewal despite a stiff media blackout on the year just past. Though commuters moved freely to and from work, the world must wonder if China will be as open as it needs to be when the next pandemic arrives — if it arrives in China.

However, the belated decision to admit a WHO team to investigate the Wuhan outbreak augers well.

And if Wuhan can make such a rapid recovery, why not the rest of the world and the airlines that connect us all?