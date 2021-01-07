Irish Examiner view: No one should be back at school

THE further escalation of Covid-19 restrictions was all but inevitable, with the Irish College of General Practitioners' spokesperson, Dr Mary Favier, warning that "the worst is yet to come" as regards hospitalisations.

Among the more stringent measures is the delaying of the reopening of schools. This will, of course, be hard on parents, teachers and, especially, students.

But most younger schoolchildren are resilient and they have the advantage of time to recover from isolation.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, a former teacher, was anxious that second-level schools should reopen from Monday, for Leaving Certificate students only, so that they can attend three days a week. That view was echoed by Norma Foley, the education minister, and endorsed by Cabinet yesterday.

Why this apparent desperation for such students to attend class in person, and then for the Leaving Cert exams to go ahead in their usual format next summer? If the virus is now rampant in the community, allowing approximately 60,000 students to return to class puts them, their teachers, and their families at great risk during this third wave.

Surely, we can devise a better way, in the midst of this pandemic, that allows schools to remain closed and the country to be made safer. Most older students are already adept at communicating and studying online.

Until vaccinations are fully rolled out, they should continue to do just that.