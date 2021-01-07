Irish Examiner view: No one should be back at school

Allowing 60,000 Leaving Cert students to return is a health risk
Irish Examiner view: No one should be back at school

Surely, we can devise a better way, in the midst of this pandemic, that allows schools to remain closed and the country to be made safer. Photo: Larry Cummins

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 08:09

THE further escalation of Covid-19 restrictions was all but inevitable, with the Irish College of General Practitioners' spokesperson, Dr Mary Favier, warning that "the worst is yet to come" as regards hospitalisations

Among the more stringent measures is the delaying of the reopening of schools. This will, of course, be hard on parents, teachers and, especially, students. 

But most younger schoolchildren are resilient and they have the advantage of time to recover from isolation.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, a former teacher, was anxious that second-level schools should reopen from Monday, for Leaving Certificate students only, so that they can attend three days a week. That view was echoed by Norma Foley, the education minister, and endorsed by Cabinet yesterday.

Why this apparent desperation for such students to attend class in person, and then for the Leaving Cert exams to go ahead in their usual format next summer? If the virus is now rampant in the community, allowing  approximately 60,000 students to return to class puts them, their teachers, and their families at great risk during this third wave.

Surely, we can devise a better way, in the midst of this pandemic, that allows schools to remain closed and the country to be made safer. Most older students are already adept at communicating and studying online. 

Until vaccinations are fully rolled out, they should continue to do just that.

Read More

'Truly enormous damage' could be done if we let our guard down, Taoiseach warns

More in this section

03/01/21 Protest for George Nkencho at Blanchardst Irish Examiner view: Fury at satire focussed on wrong target
Virus Outbreak New York Irish Examiner view: Unsung heroes of the pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Grim Covid figures must not dampen hope Irish Examiner view: Grim Covid figures must not dampen hope
#covid-19coronaviruseducationleaving cert
Irish Examiner view: No one should be back at school

Irish Examiner view: Reckless patients

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices