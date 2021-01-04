Irish Examiner view: Save barn owls

At a time when the extinction of wildlife is accelerating, it is heartening to see that a group of volunteers has succeeded in reversing that trend, at least in one small pocket of the world.

Ireland’s barn owl population is now on the rise with an estimated 650 nesting pairs, thanks to the efforts of BirdWatch Ireland volunteers who built and installed nest boxes as part of a Cork County Council-funded breeding programme.

“If you build it, they will come,” said volunteer and UCC PhD student Alan McCarthy, emphasising what can be done with “practical conservation and the help of fantastic landowners”.

The return of the white silhouette of the barn owl flying overhead is not the only reason to be cheerful. Marsh harriers are also making a comeback and have bred in Ireland for the first time in 100 years. Two pairs have successfully raised their young in Westmeath and Galway.

It just goes to show what can be achieved when the majesty of nature is given a helping hand.