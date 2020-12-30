Irish Examiner view: Inspirational legacies from a grim year

As this grim year trundles towards an end and even as daffodils— those harbingers of spring — break cover, it is appropriate to review events just passing.

A year like no other in recent memory, 2020 offers sad and uplifting stories. Many are still to conclude, but some seem ready to end more positively than had been feared, now that vaccines are being rolled out.

The first to be administered in this country were given yesterday.

Death spoke loudly, quietly, and relentlessly, especially when care workers lost their lives because of an illness contracted while trying to help others. Those deaths were particularly poignant.

The year offers many lessons on human frailty, vulnerability, and narcissism. It also offers too many examples of delusion.

On the other side of the balance sheet, it offers uplifting, reassuring lessons on the redemptive power of science. It also leaves legacies that can inspire those open enough to embrace them.

The silver lining, if you look, shines brightly.

Though many fondly-regarded public figures died, the deaths of two octogenarians, neither born in this Republic, brought lives of spectacular, positive achievement to an end.

Both died after a long ordeal wrought by dementia. Both were pathfinders, solution builders, and most of all inspirational, because they believed in possibility. They, long before Barack Obama rallied supporters behind that simple phrase — “Yes, we can” — made it alive and utterly transformative.

John Hume: The peace we enjoy is his legacy.

John Hume, who was born in Derry in 1937 and died there this August, and Jack Charlton, who was born in Northumberland in 1935 and died there in July, were exceptional.

Neither had a silver-spoon upbringing. Each exuded the grittiness of the generation left to rebuild Europe after the Second World War. Each took huge risks. Each delivered what convention imagined impossible.

When Hume began his political career in the 1960s, Northern Ireland was far more divided and bigoted than the US is today. He made it his life’s work to end that institutionalised hatred and injustice.

The peace we enjoy today is part of his legacy, but maybe his greater gift is that he showed that politics, persuasion, and commitment to the right cause work, even if change comes dripping all too slowly.

Jack Charlton: Showed real leadership.

When Charlton was appointed manager of the Republic’s soccer team, it was not an enviable opportunity; the Special Ones of the day were not interested.

Yet, through sheer doggedness, leadership, and his own brand of bravura, he orchestrated one of the great adventures this society has enjoyed.

The lessons from Charlton and Hume do not end there.

Even as they begin to fade from living memory, they leave a challenge — what have we done with the great opportunities they created?

Irish soccer is in embarrassing disarray and the North’s out-of-kilter Covid-19 death rates show that intransigence and distrust linger.

Maybe the lesson of 2020, and today’s resurgent daffodils, is that achievements and victories like those delivered by Hume and Charlton are opportunities rather than conclusions. The coming years will offer myriad opportunities to bring that lesson to life.

Why not take them? What’s the alternative?