Irish Examiner view: Fewer homeless

Even as the fizz begins to fade from our mid-winter festival the real world begins to intrude and remind us, as a society or as individuals, that pre-Christmas challenges remain.

Figures from the Department of Housing on Wednesday showed that the total number of people caught in the homelessness trap has fallen marginally but the number of single adults without a bed of their own continues to grow. During the week of November 23 to 29 8,484 people had to rely on in emergency accommodation. Included in that total were included 2,452 children in 1,034 families, and 4,536 single adults.

As a country, we continue to be faced with uncomfortable questions

In many ways the figures are almost irrelevant but in a country where, according to one estimate, we spent 1.55bn marking Christmas we are faced with uncomfortable questions - and we will continue to be until this scandal is resolved.