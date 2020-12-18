Irish Examiner view: Credit unions too good to fail

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the banks were not bailed out — right, yeah — but the credit union sector must be supported in a way that ensures its survival.

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 10:18

Credit unions have played a transformative role in our society. 

They offered an alternative to banks when some banks were more than selective about who they offered credit to. Not only did they support individual’s or families’ ambitions, they showed faith in those individuals and families when no-one else would.

The pandemic means that locked-down credit union members have lodged more than €1bn in extra savings over the past 12 months and that the demand for borrowings has eased. Total savings across the sector have hit a five-year record of €16.32bn and the average member has savings of €4,700. 

The registrar of Credit Unions, Patrick Casey, has warned that the imbalance between savings and lending may challenge the stability of the sector.

This would be more than unfortunate as the alternatives can be unattractive and unhelpful. 

