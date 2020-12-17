Irish Examiner view: Have we lost our way in decade of centenaries?

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 09:07

Leo Varadkar’s comments that we have our lost our way in the decade of centenaries will, no doubt, add more charge to an already emotive and contested subject.

However, the Tánaiste’s call for a return to “inclusive and respectful” commemoration will be welcomed, particularly following the controversy over a tweet from Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley who compared the Kilmichael ambush of 1920 with the Narrow Water ambush in Warrenpoint in 1979.

Mr Stanley’s apology in the Dáil on Tuesday didn’t acknowledge the gulf between the War of Independence and the 30-year campaign of violence by the IRA but he did, at least, concede it was time to be sensitive and respectful in how we talk about the past.

That worthy sentiment echoes the aim of Machnamh 100, the forum for reflection established by President Michael D Higgins which is designed to encourage ethical and respectful remembering.

Professor Anne Dolan, one of the speakers at the first seminar earlier this month, made the worthy-of-repetition point that if someone had marked the centenary of the introduction of the old-age pension back in 2009, we might have actually found a moment of shared history — a moment that improved the lot of every person on this island.

“But,” she added, “whose pasts are we interested in commemorating and how inclusive are we really prepared to be?”

They are the questions we need to answer.

Brian Stanley 'truly sorry' for controversial tweets but does not resign

