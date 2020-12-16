Irish Examiner view: Vaccination plan a hallelujah moment but ...

The euphoria created by the discovery of vaccines to counter Covid-19 is undiminished even if the tremendous challenge of delivering vaccinations becomes clearer by the hour.

Staggered supplies and the need to keep one vaccine at an extremely low temperature complicate matters but, and this is our hallelujah moment, they are already far less complicated than they might have been had vaccines not been found so very quickly. Essentially, the challenge has moved from science to logistics, and what a challenge that is.

Yesterday, the Government outlined plans to deliver more than 14m vaccines and, as this is a work in progress, it is best to see these measures as evolving rather than cast in stone. Though the Covid-19 variant found in the UK has not been detected in Ireland yet it may arrive so flexibility is essential.

The vaccination task force has recommended five locations where people will be able to receive a vaccine. Healthcare facilities will serve as the main setting but mobile vaccine teams will work in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Centralised vaccination centres are also planned. GP practices and pharmacies will be used at a later stage.

All of this is good, positive news and will, after a hard number of months, lift spirits. However — there is always one — it would be foolish to relax as some of us may not get a vaccine until next June or July.

Things are looking up but let’s not make a hash of it on the last lap.