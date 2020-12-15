Irish Examiner view: Water now our canary in the mine

Though the US’s electoral college yesterday sent Joe Biden to the White House, there will be, this morning, somewhere, some Trump supporters chanting ‘Stop The Steal’. Yesterday’s vote moved Trump’s election denial from the dishonest to the seditious, yet a rump of his base remains unmoved. Nevertheless, a particular onus falls on the Republican Party to try to contain his wildest provocations, especially as violence flared in at least three US cities when opposing protestors, some armed, clashed. That fuse must be quenched.

President-elect Biden yesterday moved to counter another of Trump’s denials when he announced that the US will host a climate summit within 100 days of his taking office. Once in office, he will reverse the US’s head-in-the-shale-sands decision to quit the Paris accord. He reiterated his pledge to put the US on a path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, though that seems more fudge than a promise.

Nevertheless, that process cannot begin soon enough as, just this weekend, 75 national leaders met without the US in a virtual climate ambition summit. The event marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris accord and the US’s Trump-driven absence emphasised the need for more countries, including major economies Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia, to reinvigorate efforts to tackle the climate crisis. Their underwhelming efforts were encouraged by Trump’s disdain, unfortunately. His drill-baby-drill cheerleading has had damaging consequences far beyond the US.

Tempting as it may be to imagine that we are tackling these issues as the US might, yet another chastening Environmental Protection Agency report, yesterday, warned us that we are, despite considerable taxpayer-funded greenwashing, far closer to Trump than Thunberg.

The EPA warned that just over half of Irish surface waters are in a satisfactory condition. Whether that metric represents a step-change or not is uncertain, but surely our objective should be pristine, and not merely satisfactory waters? Watercourses are compromised because nutrient concentrations are too high, despite a litany of EPA warnings. Concentrations are increasing in nearly half of our river and groundwater sites; phosphate levels are increasing in a quarter of river sites. Concentrations of nitrate are highest in the south and southeast, where the main source is agriculture. Though some local authorities are culpable, this underlines the unsustainable and negative impact that intensive dairy farming can have.

Farmers buck at this charge, but the evidence is incontrovertible. We may be a step closer to having to decide whether we want to continue to build food exports or save our environment from further degradation. That dilemma challenges long-held views, but, then, climate collapse challenges long-enjoyed latitude in unprecedented ways. Unless we confront these issues, we may, like Biden’s officials when they open the files, in time wonder what kind of insanity and denial was in play and why we did so little to save ourselves and our world.

We, like the US’s saner Republicans, must face the truth and reject dangerous delusion.