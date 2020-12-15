Irish Examiner view: He made fiction seem all too real

Netflix recently came under pressure to remind viewers that The Crown was fictional, even if it occasionally veered towards suggesting it might not be. This was because the very best of today’s writers can seem as committed to reportage — even if they are not — as they are to literature. John Grisham and Tom Clancy were skilled in this genre but John le Carré, who has died aged 89, was its undoubted master.

His thrillers, and what a shortchanging it is to describe his great works in that shorthand, were beautifully written and demanded concentration. Described as “an undisputed giant of English literature”, le Carré always presented the bill for how the West holds its place in the world. He also articulated, probably better than any politician, the global disappointment following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Like most, he hoped for something more than an insecure kleptocracy.

Born as David Cornwell, he had a career as an intelligence officer and this informed his work, especially Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy which has been described as “quite simply the greatest spy novel ever written”. His death will prompt re-runs of his work, maybe even the BBC’s wonderful Alec

Guinness version of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Were they to remind viewers that it was fictional, that effort might be wasted. Le Carré mixed real-world settings and contrived

circumstances that told their story more authentically, more chillingly than we can even know. A great writer lost.