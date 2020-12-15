Irish Examiner view: Any alternatives?

Irish Examiner view: Any alternatives?

The world had a glimpse of what it would be like without Google when it had an outage yesterday.

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 08:23

For a short while yesterday, the world that relies on internet connectivity and reliability had a glimpse of what a world without Google, today’s cornerstone of commerce, education, social interaction, and, especially this week, Christmas shopping, might be like. There was a major but thankfully brief outage that took the firm’s key apps, including YouTube and Gmail, offline.

That so many of us now work from home because of Covid-19 underlined how pivotal these services are and how very vulnerable we are to even the briefest disruption. Without Google, working from home becomes very difficult, though any office unable to access the technology giant’s services would struggle too. Google’s YouTube has more than 2bn active users and Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform with more than 1.5bn users.

All of this begs an obvious, if not easily answered, question. In the event of a longer collapse what alternatives do we have? Or will we be back in the dark ages within hours?

More in this section

Supporters Of President Trump Gather In D.C. To Protest Election Results Irish Examiner view: Trump’s election lies fuel anarchy 
Domestic abuse Irish Examiner view: Speak up to save victims of domestic violence from tyrants
Swedish Currency Close Up Irish Examiner view: Sweden may scrap hard currency
David Cornwell death

Irish Examiner view: He made fiction seem all too real

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices