Irish Examiner view: Any alternatives?

For a short while yesterday, the world that relies on internet connectivity and reliability had a glimpse of what a world without Google, today’s cornerstone of commerce, education, social interaction, and, especially this week, Christmas shopping, might be like. There was a major but thankfully brief outage that took the firm’s key apps, including YouTube and Gmail, offline.

That so many of us now work from home because of Covid-19 underlined how pivotal these services are and how very vulnerable we are to even the briefest disruption. Without Google, working from home becomes very difficult, though any office unable to access the technology giant’s services would struggle too. Google’s YouTube has more than 2bn active users and Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform with more than 1.5bn users.

All of this begs an obvious, if not easily answered, question. In the event of a longer collapse what alternatives do we have? Or will we be back in the dark ages within hours?