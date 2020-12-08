Irish Examiner view: Covid-19 has escalated a dysfunctional housing system 

The Coalition, like most governments, does some things well, others less so. Nevertheless, not even its most ardent supporters argue that it has a record to be proud of on housing.

This administration, and several of its predecessors, have stumbled from one half-cocked, status-quo-saving initiative to another trying to resolve this crisis.

The last housing minister offered the idea of communal living but, thankfully, the incumbent rejected that Dickensian idea.

Resolving the housing crisis — building more houses — is not a complicated idea, so the ongoing failure is based on political philosophy rather than any lack of imagination.

Irish mortgage holders pay a greater proportion of their income to lenders than most Europeans. They also pay higher home-loan rates.

These facts may be coincidental, but they go some way to explain how dysfunctional our housing and development-land markets are.

The latest Housing Market Monitor, published yesterday, rubs salt into the wound. It points to the impact the pandemic has had on house building and that supply may not match demand for at least two years.

The pandemic has meant a fall in completions or commencements.

Supply will fall well short of predictions and exacerbate pent-up demand.

It would be foolish to pretend that the pandemic is irrelevant in this crisis, but it is equally foolish, and dishonest too, to suggest it is a decisive factor in this national scandal.