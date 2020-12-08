Irish Examiner view: Is EU about values or economics?

Time passes relentlessly, often disconcertingly. Some of us may remember that today is the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder outside New York’s Dakota building.

Some may share that memory with grandchildren. Some may have to explain who John Lennon was and why he should be remembered. That explaining generation has had to accept that some seminal events in their lives can be regarded today as being as relevant as the sinking of the Titanic.

The heft of events marked in red on the map of their lives is diminished. Whether this is a dangerous forgetting or evolution is subjective; one generation’s lived life can be, for a later generation, a quagmire of distraction.

It may be difficult, as Brexit negotiations trundle to one or other version of hedgehog-balling, to look beyond that tragedy to remember what this country was like before we, not quite 40 years ago, joined the EEC.

Economically, it was a grim, insular place. Opportunity was a unicorn. Socially, it was conservative and uncomfortable for those who did not conform.

Joining the EEC broke those chains in ways so profound that even the explaining generation might struggle to describe.

It is important to share that reality as, post-Brexit, the EU will enter a new stage.

A positive view sees that as enriching, but an equally plausible alternative fears implosion.

Ireland’s role and place in any restructured EU are uncertain, but our reliance on a stable, supportive, and rules-based European bloc is beyond any rational argument.

Despite that, the community is mired in institutionalised indecision and sharpening tensions.

Brexit, no matter what mask it wears, will exacerbate conflict.

This week’s EU summit focuses on the pandemic, climate change, security, and external relations.

Many challenging issues come together around the €1.1tn, seven-year budget, and a €750bn Covid recovery fund.

Hungary and Poland have threatened to veto it if the community insists that rule-of-law criteria be observed by all members. Wriggle room is scarce, scarcer still if the EU holds the line on core values.

Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s leader, and Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, are in conflict with the Brussels consensus that sees their illiberal policies as echoes of the catastrophe that led to the formation of the EEC.

Orbán and Morawiecki may, however, feel less assertive as America’s Biden presidency is at hand.

Germany chairs this week’s meeting, but from January Portugal holds the presidency. Portuguese prime minister António Costa has made what seems a radical proposal, but one that can hardly be ignored.

“Basically, it is whether the EU is a union of values or whether, on the contrary, it is primarily an economic instrument,” Costa asks.

He suggests the EU might be saved by splitting it in two.

This old idea would separate the so-called “frugal” states — the Netherlands, Austria, and Nordic countries concerned about spending and cash transfers plus Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic — from the socially orientated countries.

Faced with a choice, which group would we join? Would we remember how this country was modernised, how this society was built, or would we dismiss those facts as irrelevant?