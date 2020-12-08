Irish Examiner view: We must stick to fewer home visits this Christmas

Yesterday’s prediction from Government that international air travel into Ireland this Christmas will be “90% down” on last year, and that ferry traffic may be down by as much as 60% on 2019 levels, is yet another reminder of the stark, isolating challenges we face today.

Yet every new way of describing the pandemic’s impact on our lives and expectations is now seen through in the context of a soon-to-be-available vaccine.

How quickly things change. Not so very long ago, it was impossible to guess much less predict how long this ordeal would last.

The prognosis was as grim as the growing relief is today.

However, it may be prudent to remain cautious until the vaccines are widely proven.

Emphasising the need for responsibility, Liz Canavan of the Department of the Taoiseach said that the Government was “asking as many people who can to skip a visit this year and to come next year instead ... when we can welcome everyone home with open arms”.

How reckless it would be to allow impatience invalidate all the all-too-real sacrifices we’ve made to date.