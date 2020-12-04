Irish Examiner view: Pat Finucane murder cover-up shows UK continues to hide dark secrets

Several examinations of Pat Finucane's murder have concluded that there was collusion between the loyalist killers and British security forces.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 09:20

The phrase “perfidious Albion” comes to mind following the decision of the British government not to hold an inquiry into the murder in 1989 of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane who was shot dead in front of his wife and three children. 

Several examinations of the case have concluded that there was collusion between the loyalist killers and British security forces.

It is perfidious for Britain’s secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, to justify the decision on the grounds that an inquiry would prejudice investigations into the matter, as both the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman have stated they are not pursuing the matter. 

According to Micheál Martin, the decision, which contradicts both a ruling of the UK supreme court and an agreement with the Irish Government, shows that “some dark secrets are being hidden”.

It should be noted that the Irish Government raised concerns with British ministers over the potential threat posed to Northern Ireland solicitors by loyalist paramilitaries just four days before the murder of Mr Finucane.

In 2012, then British prime minister David Cameron conceded that there were “shocking levels of collusion” among the state, police officers, soldiers, and the UDA members who killed Finucane. He did not, however, reveal the extent of that collusion and now the current prime minister and his Northern secretary appear determined to continue to keep those dark secrets hidden.

