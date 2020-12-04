Irish Examiner view: Bohemians' generous initiative a spur to other clubs this Christmas

Sporting organisations have had a tough year, so it is heartening to see Dublin’s Bohemian FC putting their challenges to one side and bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

An initiative to bring Christmas gifts to 1,500 children in direct provision has been organised by the club, following a fundraising drive that raised €60,000. It is being held in conjunction with the Movement for Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

The initiative should act as a spur to other sporting organisations, community groups, and individuals to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas by organising similar events.

Toys have started arriving to the RDS for our packing and sorting this week 😍🎁



1,500 kids will be having a better Christmas - well done all 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#enddirectprovision pic.twitter.com/SXA1X8eSvT — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) November 30, 2020

There are thousands of children in Ireland who are vulnerable and in need. Some are, indeed, in direct provision, and there are many more in our care system, as well as at least 100,000 children living in consistent poverty in Ireland and the Covid-19 pandemic has made matters worse.

Whether it be an online donation to a children’s charity or a virtual coffee morning, or organising the distribution of gifts, helping children in need is an opportunity for us all to make 2020 a very special Christmas for everyone.