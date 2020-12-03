Irish Examiner view: End this fleecing of the weakest

Exploited homebuyers need help and protection from cowboy builders.
Earlier this week an Oireachtas committee heard that around 100,000 Celtic Tiger apartments or homes need extensive renovation to meet basic safety standards. File photo: PA

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 10:15

Any reference to the long-gone Celtic Tiger days, to the wild excesses we imagined as normal, seems passe and an embarrassing reminder of our greed and silliness. 

Most of us, certainly our retired bankers and regulators, have moved on as best we can from that catastrophe, even though the continuing imposition of private bank debt on the public purse still leaves a sour taste. That taste may be academic for most of us but one group of citizens deals with a huge, distressing legacy from those light-touch regulation days on a daily basis.

Earlier this week an Oireachtas committee heard that around 100,000 Celtic Tiger apartments or homes need extensive renovation to meet basic safety standards. Built in a frenzy, many did not meet basic requirements, yet were sanctioned by relevant authorities and those who provided credit to homebuyers. 

Now those people, the weakest most vulnerable link in the chain, face huge bills — estimated at an average of €15,000 — to make their homes habitable or saleable.

Many culpable builders are back in business under a new flag but no such remedy is available to those caught in this trap. Some way, some shared way must be found to resolve this exploitation. 

That is just the first step. But by far the more important step is to devise and enforce a way to protect future homebuyers from cowboy builders. 

If those protections allow regulators access to personal rather than corporate resources so much the better.

No resolution for owners of defective Celtic Tiger apartments

