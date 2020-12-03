Irish Examiner view: Hungarian MEP's gross hypocrisy

Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer is not the first, and he certainly won’t be the last, politician obliged to resign because he broke a rule all of us are expected to observe.

Szajet was, according to Belgian prosecutors, found with drugs as he tried to flee a gay orgy, reportedly by shinning down a drainpipe, in central Brussels last Friday. The courts will deal with the drug accusation and Covid-19 restrictions in a country with almost 17,000 Covid-19 deaths in a population of 11.5m.

However, that far less constrained and forgiving forum, the court of public opinion will judge his gross hypocrisy as by far the greatest affront. A strident member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, he campaigned forcefully to intimidate and limit gay rights in his home country.

This gotcha is layered with cliche after cliche but it should encourage the wider EU to redouble its efforts to insist that Orban and Hungary, Poland too, observe the standards of tolerance and humanity the community holds dear.

Szajer may be the butt of all-too-obvious jokes today but the tens of thousands he and Fidesz persecute will fail to see the humour.