Irish Examiner view: Threat to social workers is unacceptable

Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster told an Oireachtas committee of the “increasing threats and intimidation of individual staff” from what he said was a relatively small cohort of people. Photo: Larry Cummins. 

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 10:05

Even if anger is increasingly the disposition of the day, the emotion is unacceptable in the vast majority of cases, especially when conscientious service providers try to help those in need of their services.

Today’s report showing that some Tusla staff have received death threats, others have had photographs of their children and offensive commentary published online, and that one worker’s holiday details were posted online in an effort to intimidate them, shows how far this indulgence has gone. 

Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster told an Oireachtas committee of the “increasing threats and intimidation of individual staff” from what he said was a relatively small cohort of people.

These revelations are discouraging and anger-inducing. That anger, however, must be of the slow-burning, change the story kind.

Tusla staff, and many others working at the interface of challenge and ambition, do important social work and those who threaten them should — must — face the kind of sanction that changes their hostile behaviour.

