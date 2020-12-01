Irish Examiner View: St Fin Barre’s Cathedral a jewel of real lasting beauty

Every city has a building or two that can be described in an almost careless, offhand, shorthand as iconic.

Some cities have buildings with a presence that goes far beyond the iconic; they are living, breathing expressions of what was and may still be. How those cities regard those buildings is an accurate reflection of a zeitgeist’s values.

When, in April 2019, Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral was razed it was as if Western culture had been kicked in the solar plexus. The world, assuming a collective interest, looks on attentively at how it might be restored. That this great responsibility falls to an ardently secular French republic is just one of the ironies our culture wars throw up from time to time.

When earlier this year, Turkey ruled that Istanbul’s wonder, the Hagia Sophia could be converted to a mosque, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative supporters cheered and prayed at the site but secular Turkey, and the world too, looked on with some dismay. Built in 537, it was the largest Christian church of the Byzantine Empire. It has, sadly, been weaponised in an all too familiar, too bloody culture war, pitting one religion against another

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral may not, yet, have the international recognition of Notre-Dame or Hagia Sophia but the people of Cork are as proud of it as any Parisian or İstanbullu are of their treasures, no more so than when it hosted a special service yesterday to mark its 150th anniversary.

Built on a site used as a place of worship since the 7th century to the design of Victorian architect William Burges, it stands sentinel on a height overlooking some of the oldest parts of the city. Its proportions are, compared to many cathedrals, modest but its overall impact is sublime.

It has a curiously lasting impact and once encountered endures in a way that speaks far louder than even the most exciteable localism. Whether that beauty is part of a religious tradition and experience or an echo of a built heritage — or both — is entirely subjective.

Those questions are in so many ways irrelevant. The most relevant, pertinent thing is the place the cathedral holds in public consciousness today.

It is admired, and cherished, maybe more so than the religious objectives of its builders. Our obligations to it seem simple enough — cherish and preserve it so, when it marks its 300th anniversary, our stewardship cannot be questioned.