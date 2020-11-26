Irish Examiner View: Maradona and Best shared many connections

Diego Maradona and George Best had a lot in common: they were both brilliant on the field of football but troublesome off it. They each mesmerised anyone who witnessed their genius; they were both mischievous and enjoyed the high life and had a knack for getting into trouble. They were also both addicts — Maradona with cocaine and Best with alcohol.

They now share a more macabre connection — they both died on November 25. Best 15 years ago and Maradona yesterday.

The Argentine legend's most famous — and most notorious — goal went into the net off his left fist in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals against England. It has become known as the “Hand of God”.

Replays showed Maradona used his left fist, not his head, to score. He may not have been aware of it but, for that split second, he was playing Gaelic Football. After the match, he explained the goal came "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God".

Another legend, Johan Cruyff, appeared to tweet a tribute, despite himself dying in 2016. The Twitter account is run by his foundation but could it have been the hand of God?