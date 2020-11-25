Irish Examiner View: Plan needed to end Covid-19 nightmare

There can hardly be an Irish person who, on one long-ago, rainy Sunday afternoon or another, did not see the 1958 film, A Night to Remember. One of the last films of its kind, it used the Titanic's dying hours to celebrate the Corinthian ideal of public heroism. It did though recognise human frailty in the person of J. Bruce Ismay, the White Star director who defied the women-and-children-first edict and took a precious place on a lifeboat. That was a Pyrrhic victory for Ismay as he, shamed and shunned, lived the rest of his life in isolation in Connemara's Costelloe Lodge.

Last April's act of “modern piracy” — so described by Andreas Geisel, the interior minister for Berlin state — when a shipment of protective clothing destined for Germany was "diverted" to America at a Thai airport also seems a Pyrrhic victory. America's Covid-19 death toll has passed 250,000 souls and 12.5m out of 328m Americans have contracted the disease. German deaths have yet to pass 15,000 though that country has a population of 83m.

These assertions of power in pursuit of a scarce, life-saving resource show, again, how very thin the veneer of civilisation can be at critical moments. Despite our best intentions, those instincts will resurface when a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available. How we contain, internationally and domestically, those instincts will be definitive and of vital importance to the effectiveness of any programme of mass vaccination.

Recognising that should not undermine the growing optimism around vaccination, or more accurately, competing vaccinations as some estimates anticipate one new vaccine every month in the early months of the New Year. Equally, it must not prematurely undermine the kind of discipline that will make this a quieter, less ebullient Christmas than usual even if travel constraints are relaxed.

That Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Cabinet he intends moving to Level 3 next week is welcome but that relaxation is a challenge too.

As so many families and businesses hope that Christmas may bring some relief, emotional and commercial, from the pandemic the coming weeks are important but in the grand scheme of things possibly less so than we imagine.

The discovery of vaccines has moved the goalposts and now the priority must be preparing for the equitable, functional and fast delivery of vaccinations. That huge, complex challenge demands unprecedented coordination and a degree of good fortune.

That we struggled, and still struggle, to establish a reliable track-and-trace system suggests this process will be daunting. It will also demand an unusual degree of patience as vaccines may need to be allocated in a way that matches a hierarch of vulnerability.

Age and location may be the first considerations but other circumstances are relevant too. How we regard confined communities in permanent care or in prisons will define our place on what might be called the Ismay Scale of Decency.

Vaccines will also bring challenges around certification and obligation. They will also mean that the indulgence offered to anti-science, anti-community and anti-vaccination theorists will be curtailed.