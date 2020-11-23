Irish Examiner view: Fighting the pandemic — credibility squandered

The consequences of a series of minorities having a cavalier attitude towards Covid-19 restrictions are rippling right across society.

One of those will play out in the Dáil this week when a motion seeking to impeach Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe will be brought by Paul Murphy and People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith. That effort is unlikely to succeed as it will be opposed by the Government. However, no such certainty can be attached to the fate of Justice Minister Helen McEntee who has been ensnared in the Woulfe affair in the most unexpected way.

A cavalier attitude to restrictions played out in Cork at the weekend when large crowds came to the city centre and ignored social distancing guidelines. That gathering, mostly young people, would naturally point to the Oireachtas golf outing if challenged about their behaviour. Unfortunately, they can also point to how some well-known RTÉ employees behaved, behaviour that has led to a series of humiliating public apologies. Personal and professional credibility has been regrettably squandered. Some of these individuals are in invidious positions as they will continue to be involved in analysing issues around Covid-19. Those apologies are no doubt sincere but in the context of sanctions endured by others, and the poor judgment shown, they seem inadequate to the situation.

Christmas is coming and there are myriad charities who would welcome an unexpected windfall...