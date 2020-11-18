Irish Examiner View: Golfgate stand-off tarnishes our trust in judiciary

Yesterday's announcement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the Government will take no further steps against Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe may or may not bring the sordid matter to a conclusion.

The announcement is an indication that the Government believes, for political and procedural reasons, that the stand-off can be best resolved within the judicial system.

That system, through the person of Chief Justice Frank Clark has already expressed strong opinions on the issue, though it felt unable to take equally strong action.

This points to what seems a bizarre set of unintended, pass-the-baby consequences when the independence of the judiciary comes into question.

Who is in charge? Is anyone? Who controls our judges?

Is our understanding of the need for an independent, secure judiciary being exploited by those who have shown more hubris than commonsense?

Had Mr Woulfe apologised for his behaviour in a credible way when the golfgate scandal broke, this episode would be closed by now.

Unfortunately, his intemperate, scornful reaction when interrogated by an official inquiry exacerbated the affair.

He is not the only one who must accept criticism over this molehill becoming a mountain.

This is the third time in recent years that this issue has forced itself into the public domain yet no government has had the courage to bring the kind of change needed to protect the courts' credibility or our democracy's authority and credibility.

This, unsurprisingly and all too predictably, facilitates situations as deeply unsatisfactory as this one.