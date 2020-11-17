Irish Examiner view: Be kind, say no to potentially dangerous dogs

Child attacked, scarred by dog
Far too many people imagine that their muscle dog, their pit bull, their Akita, or their Rottweiler is a fluffy paragon. 

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 10:00

We all, at one time or another, allow ourselves an indulgence. This may be as harmless as arguing that one great hurler is better than another great hurler, that one racehorse better than another. 

Sometimes, as is the case with those beguiled by QAnon, that indulgence becomes a delusion, occasionally a dangerous one.

One common and dangerous delusion is that we imagine that ownership of a dog, no matter what breed, is enough to fundamentally change the characteristics and instincts honed over generation upon generation of that dog. 

They may well be — unlikely in all circumstances — but they, as a court case we reported on yesterday shows, always have the potential to be something far more dangerous. That, after all, is what those who bred these animals over the decades aspired to.

As Christmas looms and as pups are requested, do not be indulgent, do not buy one of these time-bomb breeds — even if you think you’ll be able to control one. Most of us can’t.

Young boy attacked by granny's guard dog is awarded €80k

