Irish Examiner view: Undermining society’s unity in fight against pandemic

Though the news around potential vaccines for Covid-19 is increasingly positive we have a considerable distance to travel before we can stand down our defences.

Equally, it is unsurprising that as restrictions remain in place those who observe them, through gritted teeth and at great cost, resent evermore those who play fast and loose with public health disciplines. That was the case this weekend when crowds gathered oblivious, or indifferent, to how their behaviour might impact on others.

They can, unfortunately, point to inconsistencies in regulations that undermine common purpose. That Dr Tony Holohan has replaced words such as “encouraging” with “concern” as the five-day case count rises and hits over 400 a day underlines the consequences of a premature relaxation.

Solidarity is undermined in other ways too. Our habit of making rules but not applying them is a vulnerability.

Fewer than a quarter of people who filled out locater forms upon arrival into Ireland between August and November received follow-up calls.

More than 445,000 forms were filled out between August 26 and November 6 but only 105,000 follow-up calls made to arrivals from high-risk countries to verify their address were successful, said the department.

As Christmas approaches and as difficulties around home visits from those working abroad move centre stage, this strike rate, below 25%, hardly inspires confidence or responsible behaviour. Must, as the school report says, do better.