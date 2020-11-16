Irish Examiner view: Katie Taylor's fighting spirit gives nation a lift

There is nothing like a sporting victory to lift a nation, and boxer Katie Taylor has given us more reasons to celebrate than most.

She ends this strange year as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after her win over Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez in the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Her unbeaten run — and the 17th win of her professional career — puts her at the top of women’s boxing. She has spoken of her desire to leave a legacy of women’s boxing for others to follow, and she is well on the way to doing so.

Her achievements have given other women the impetus to take part in professional sport, although the reach of her influence is not celebrated as widely as it deserves to be.

Her opponent, Gutierrez, has also done much for women, inside and outside the ring. She has spoken openly about the violence she suffered at the hands of her partner and gives self-defence classes to women.

That is an important message at a time when domestic violence is at a peak.