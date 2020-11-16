Irish Examiner view: Tear-jerker ads strike a raw nerve

We need a Christmas Covid plan
Cian Kearney from Douglas who stars in SuperValu's Christmas advert. Picture: SuperValu

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 10:10

The question of the day seems to be this: Which Christmas advert made you sob more — SuperValu’s tear-jerker or the sweet humanity of Woodie’s seasonal offering?

In the first, a little boy repeatedly seeks reassurance from his parents that ‘he’ is really coming this Christmas. Spoiler alert — the boy is waiting with bated breath not for Santa, but the return of his grandfather. 

As if that weren’t poignant enough, the star of the advert, eight-year-old Cian Kearney from Cork, hasn’t seen his own grandparents “in a long time”, due to coronavirus public-health measures.

Woodies, meanwhile, tugs on the heart-strings by showing how the kindness of neighbours touches the heart of Mrs Higgins, an elderly woman who apparently lives on her own.

Even in a normal year, both adverts have a Kleenex quality to them but, in these days of cocooning and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, they have struck a particularly raw nerve.

At the best of times, the run-up to the festive season can be emotionally fraught but it is particularly so now at a time when the Taoiseach Micheál Martin feels it necessary to make the surreal statement that gardaí will not be calling to people’s doors to clamp down on festive family gatherings.

It remains to be seen how we emerge from the second lockdown but the Government must act, sooner rather than later, to give people some kind of certainty about the festive season. More importantly, though, they must act to give us hope.

