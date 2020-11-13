Irish Examiner View: Christmas in the time of Covid-19

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised Irish people hoping to come home for Christmas not to book flights just yet.

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 08:38

This Christmas will arrive in one form or another but it will be different from any most of us have experienced. It will go ahead in the shadow of a pandemic, even if the prospect of a vaccine promises to lift that shadow ever so slightly and, hopefully, make a more normal Christmas possible next year.

In the interim, caution must remain the default position. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reflected this yesterday when he advised Irish people hoping to come home for Christmas not to book flights just yet. This, almost inevitably, drew criticism even if Mr Varadkar was doing no more than stating the obvious. 

We are just halfway through a six-week lockdown, due to end on December 1. Should those restrictions achieve their objective, then we face a different, more positive situation. Until then, until the lockdown plays out, it would be unwise to make promises that might not be kept. This plague has inflicted more than enough hardship already without us inflicting more on ourselves.

