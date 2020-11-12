Irish Examiner View: Time to keep going in fight against virus

In an era of 24-hour bulletins and ever-updating social media, the news cycle has never been so accelerated. Real-time coverage brings us the news in seconds — which has its advantages — but it also means that there often isn’t nearly enough time to think.

That point is particularly pertinent when it comes to coverage of Covid-19 which has upended every aspect of our daily lives since the pandemic took hold in early March. The extreme speed with which news hits our screens certainly played a role in those early divisive debates about what measures needed to be taken to stem the spread of the virus.

Now, for the most part, there is widespread agreement about the effectiveness of social distancing, hand-washing, the wearing of masks, and the effectiveness of temporary lockdowns. As we enter week three of the second national lockdown, let’s take stock of how far we have come.

All the figures suggest that we are flattening the Covid-19 curve again. Since the country moved to level 5 restrictions at the beginning of the month, the national infection rate has almost halved from over 300 cases per 100,000 to 160 cases per 100,000 population this week.

The reproductive or R number was between 1.3 and 1.4 when level 5 restrictions were announced. There were more than 1,000 cases each day and the seven-day positivity rate was 7%. Now, we should stand back and congratulate all those who made a supreme effort to bring those figures down. The R number is now below one and daily cases were at their lowest this week since late September.

In Cork and Dublin, the numbers are going down. Young people, who came under fire for holding house parties, have joined the collective forces to bring this virus under control.

There are many reasons to be hopeful. News that a Pfizer vaccine could be available soon will further boost morale. However, we have to stay positive and we have to keep on, keeping on. That is where the speed of the news cycle can wreak havoc. No sooner has progress been reported than we hear of another report that suggests immunity from Covid may last only two to six months.

We are treading an uncertain path but, even with a swinging-pendulum news cycle, it seems clear that our efforts are paying off. Let’s keep going and take time to listen to the advice we have been following since March. The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said there is “nothing inevitable” about a third wave of Covid-19 after Christmas.

That, of course, depends on how we socialise over the festive season. The Government has adopted a new EU traffic-light travel system which means travel into Ireland is now easier. Many are looking forward to having a family Christmas, but that doesn’t mean we can let down our guard.

We shouldn’t have to cancel or postpone Christmas, but we do have to keep an eye on the prize of a better 2021. That better future seems tangible now, with falling infection numbers and a vaccine in sight. Let’s keep it going.