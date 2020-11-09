Irish Examiner view: Covid-19 testing at airports

The announcement that airport drive-through testing centres will open at Cork and Shannon is a very positive step.
Drive-through testing centres for Covid-19 is expected to be available this week for conducting pre-departure tests for passengers.

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 08:26

The evidence, actual and anecdotal, suggests that Covid-19 has been normalised to the extent that some of us have become less risk-averse, that the minority comfortable with less stringent disciplines is growing.

However, that complacency is challenged by yesterday’s statement from Britain’s General Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff, that the economic fallout has made the prospect of a third world war “a risk”. 

Carter’s all too plausible warning stands until such time as a vaccine, and the new normal that will bring, arrives.

The announcement that airport drive-through testing centres for Covid-19 will open at Cork and Shannon is a very positive step in that journey. 

If those facilities make it possible for some of those working abroad to celebrate Christmas with their families, then so much the better.

Testing will be run by Irish healthcare company RocDoc. 

The service is expected to be available this week for conducting pre-departure tests for passengers travelling under the EU traffic light system for international travel, which came into force here at midnight.

This seems a small but important part in the Covid-19 jigsaw, especially as it may help airlines build the confidence needed to return to a version of business as usual. 

It is important that airlines have this opportunity, as they are so central to the lives we all lead today.

