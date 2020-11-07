Irish Examiner View: Time to thank young people for sacrifice

It has become something of a national pastime to play armchair epidemiologist or, worse, engage in a bit of behind-the-mask finger-pointing, judging those who are ignoring public-health guidelines.

The criticism of younger people, for instance, was particularly vitriolic following reports of rule-flouting house parties and other ill-advised social gatherings. The chorus of disapproval was understandable given the risks of spreading Covid-19 not only to other party-goers but to older and more vulnerable members of the community.

But credit where credit is due. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan singled out young people for praise after a “dramatic reduction” in cases among the 19 to 24-year-old age group in the past two weeks. He thanked them for their efforts, and we might all do the same.

While restrictions have been challenging for everyone, they are especially difficult for young people. Many lost jobs and were denied the traditional escape valve of emigration or travel.

Those who have chosen the route of further education often found themselves starting third-level courses in a strange new online world, far away from the camaraderie and the stimulation of campus life.

It’s time to acknowledge their contribution to this week’s encouraging news that infection rates are slowing. Ireland and Finland are the only EU countries with a reduction in the 14-day incidence of coronavirus. Everyone has a part to play but maybe it’s time we made more of the sacrifices our young people are making.