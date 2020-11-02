Irish Examiner view: Sean Connery - a real charmer

Humans are good at measuring and counting. We have many ways of defining quantity, force, presence, loudness and brightness too.

Henri Becquerel gave us a way to measure radioactivity, Blaise Pascal showed us how to measure pressure, and Irish hydrographer Francis Beaufort — later Rear Admiral Sir Francis Beaufort — gave us criteria to measure wind in 1805. Yet, there is no scale to measure that most powerful human force: Charm.

The death at 90 of Scottish actor Sean Connery, the very epitome of charm, may be an opportunity to address that oversight. Connery built his considerable career on his looks, his laconic sharpness, no little animal charisma, and a voice with a deep-pile timbre that opened many, many doors.

He brought those qualities together, often with a deprecating sense of self-awareness, in a way that made him a hugely successful actor, especially as James Bond.

Many of his films might not be made today, or at least they would be made differently but despite that, his Richter scale 10 charm, would guarantee him comparable success today.