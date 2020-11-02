Irish Examiner view: Early clarification is essential over Varadkar's role in GP contract

If the Government is aware that one of the primary reasons it is in power is that a significant swathe of the electorate voted for it through gritted teeth because the alternative is so unpalatable it gives little enough indication of that realisation.

It has turned a deaf ear to the growing public anger on several important, defining issues. The mother and baby homes fiasco is an example, golfgate’s still unresolved conflict another.

So too is the new climate bill, all too high on aspiration but terribly low on obligation. Credibility, already in scarce supply, is being squandered.

That the third leg of the coalition stool, the Green Party, has called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to give a full account to the Dáil about his “passing on of sensitive information” about a government contract for GPs may see even more squandered. Mr Varadkar has insisted he has done nothing illegal and the information conveyed was already in the public domain.

If so, why did he need to communicate it in the way described? That doubt may be behind Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s view that the passing on of the draft contract was not best practice and inappropriate.

Mr Varadkar must offer a credible explanation on the leak and particularly why he felt it necessary. Unless he can do that quickly, fully, and convincingly fewer and fewer voters will grit their teeth at the next election.

The leak may be a symptom but the credibility issue is far more significant.