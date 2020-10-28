Irish Examiner view: Such a deaf ear on Mother and Baby homes

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman will bring a memo to today's Cabinet meeting outlining the next steps in the Mother and Baby Commission's reporting.

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 10:15

Resignations from the Green Party over mother and baby home records reignited the debate about staying inside the tent to pursue change or stepping outside it when change is blocked. 

In contrast, it is certain that an old-school rump of Fianna Fáil politicians didn’t even look to find the tent’s door when the widespread opposition to sweeping those records under the carpet for another 30 years dominated their incoming emails.

Indeed, Limerick FF deputy Niall Collins responded to that concern in a way that might win him a place in today’s White House press corps: “There is a repulsive online campaign where some very nasty people are exploiting this situation... Please do not let the online trolls and bullies peddle their fake news and lies unchecked.” 

Some of Mr Collins' colleagues were equally strident and dismissive.

Fianna Fáil stands at 17% in the polls and the party’s future is a matter of growing indifference. 

By using its influence to turn such a deaf, hostile ear to the zeitgeist these voices show why the once mighty have fallen so low.

