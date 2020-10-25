Irish Examiner View: Burger that

Food labelling has long been a fraught subject characterised by opacity and contrived complexity. However, yesterday's move by the meat industry to secure a European Union-wide ban on terms like “vegan burger” and “veggie sausage” moves it towards the farcical. 

The farm lobby argues that such terms confuse consumers and do not respect the work of livestock producers. The lobby group, one of the community's most successful, suggested alternatives, including veggie “disc” and “tube”. It did not seem to think, however, that suggesting consumers could not differentiate between a Cumberland sausage and a veggie sausage was disrespectful.

That, however, seems a minor issue. As the EU voted on new €387bn CAP budget the intervention suggests that the lobby, Canute-like, has not accepted that more and more people are not prepared, for many reasons, to support industrialised animal production. That evolution suggests that branding is the least of the sector's problems.

